EU wants new transaction based LNG benchmark in bid to calm prices

FILE PHOTO: Enagas liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Zona Franca in Barcelona
1
Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Kate Abnett and Marwa Rashad
·3 min read

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Kate Abnett and Marwa Rashad

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union wants a new transaction-based benchmark for liquefied natural gas (LNG) as it says the fall in Russian pipeline gas flows and record high LNG imports have created imbalances in the current pricing mechanism.

The 27 EU member countries are negotiating proposals made last week to control soaring energy prices and rein in costs for consumers but Brussels is already exploring additional measures.

In a paper shared with member states on Wednesday night and published on Thursday, the EU Commission said an alternative LNG price benchmark – which market participants could use voluntarily – should be based on verifiable price assessments for LNG cargo deliveries, to ensure it reflected real-world prices for the fuel.

"The complementary benchmark would limit the current negative effect on price formation due to [pipeline] infrastructure bottlenecks and is thus expected to bring prices closer to the world market level," it said.

Buyers of LNG usually price off benchmarks such as the Henry Hub for natural gas prices in the United States or the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia, with a small spread added to account for the costs of regasification and transferring the gas to the grid.

In Europe, the standard benchmarks are the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), used for both pipeline gas and LNG, and the UK's national balancing point (NBP).

However, the TTF price has been buffeted by geopolitics and sentiment as much as supply and demand factors and some industry sources argue it can no longer define the real value of LNG in Europe, particularly with the rise of imports into the region this year.

RISE OF LNG IMPORTS

LNG imports into Europe have reached a record high this year as governments scramble to find alternatives to Russian gas, which if phased out completely would require 200 million tonnes of LNG to be shipped in over the next decade, analysts estimate.

While the price of LNG is generally higher than natural gas, infrastructure limitations in pipeline networks and varying capacity to receive and process the chilled fuel has seen the relationship flip in some European hubs, causing major price divergences.

Prices in France, for example, are lower than in other hubs like Germany which currently has no LNG terminals.

"NOT A MATTER OF DAYS"

An EU official said the Commission has already initiated work on a new benchmark with the Agency for Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).

"It's not a matter of days. Of course, it is a process, but I think we can accelerate a bit," the official said.

However, some market participants remain sceptical.

"The TTF is still – by far – the most liquid gas market in Europe and thus most representative," said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro.

"If you filter LNG out of the TTF markets, liquidity will drop, with huge risks of even higher volatility and thus possible bigger price swings."

Anise Ganbold, senior analyst at Aurora Energy Research, said lowering the price of gas by moving away from or reforming the TTF could have unintended consequences, reducing incentives to increase gas supply or reduce consumption.

Meanwhile, Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS), which has been analysing and pricing European gas markets for decades, said there were doubts about whether a new index would be widely accepted.

"Only a handful of producers, utilities and trading houses are actively buying and selling spot LNG cargoes into Europe...It is much more difficult to set a price acceptable to market participants in an illiquid market.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Kate Abnett, Marwa Rashad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Finland to ban entry to Russian tourists starting midnight

    The Finnish government said Thursday it would significantly limit passenger traffic on Finland’s border with Russia, banning Russian citizens traveling with tourist visas from entering the Nordic country effective Friday. “The decision in principle aims to completely prevent Russian tourism to Finland and the related transit through Finland,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said during a news conference.

  • It took me 9 hours to relocate from LA to NYC. The biggest takeaways from my first cross-country move include packing, savings, and patience.

    I moved from Los Angeles to NYC by plane. The entire trip, from door to door, took about nine hours.

  • Same-Sex Parents in Italy Ask What's Next After Meloni's Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Soon after Giorgia Meloni’s landslide win in Italy’s election, members of the Rainbow Families association of same-sex parents joined a heated email chain about the potential impact of the incoming right-wing government. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneNasdaq 100 Hits Session Low as Gloom G

  • EU Set to Ban Russian Crypto Payments After ‘Sham’ Referenda

    Russians could be restricted from making any payments to EU crypto wallets following the imposition of limits in April.

  • Colombia Surprises With Smaller-Than-Expected Key Rate Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia unexpectedly slowed the pace of interest rate rises amid signs that the economy’s growth rate is cooling. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneVolatility Grips Stocks as Fed Remains Hawkish: Markets WrapThe UK’s Crisis of Confidence Was Years in the MakingThe central bank increased the

  • Dow jumps 548 points as the Bank of England's intervention calms market panic over the UK's budget plans

    US and UK bond yields dropped after the Bank of England said it will buy £65 billion pounds ($71 billion) worth of UK debt.

  • Hungary again blocks EU sanctions against Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill

    The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has for the second time in a row blocked the inclusion of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Vladimir Gundyayev, aka Patriarch Kirill, into the EU sanctions list, Radio Liberty’s Europe editor, Rikard Jozwiak, said on Twitter on Sept. 28.

  • Nicaragua asks EU ambassador to leave the country - diplomatic sources

    European Union Ambassador Bettina Muscheidt was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where she was declared "non grata" and notified that she should leave the country, one of the diplomatic sources said. Muscheidt is no longer welcome in Nicaragua, according to one of the diplomatic sources who requested anonymity to discuss the decision.

  • China signals no let-up in its aggressive diplomacy under Xi

    China signalled on Thursday no let-up in its combative approach to foreign policy in a third term for Xi Jinping as leader despite criticism from many Western diplomats that the so-called Wolf Warrior stance has been counterproductive. As relations with the West have soured over issues from trade and human rights to COVID-19, Chinese diplomats have often been confrontational on the public stage, including on social media, a stridency that some critics see as intended for a domestic audience that nonetheless hurts its foreign ties. "Going forward, Chinese diplomats will continue to overcome all obstacles, and always be the devoted guardians of the interests of our country and our people," said Ma, who is considered to be among contenders to replace Wang Yi as foreign minister in an upcoming leadership reshuffle.

  • U.S. lawmakers call for sanctions on Haitian gangs and 'warlords'

    Two U.S. lawmakers on Thursday said the United States should sanction Haitian gangs and those who help finance them, as the Caribbean nation remains gripped by a gang blockade that has caused increasingly dire fuel shortages. Gregory Meeks and Michael McCaul, during a hearing of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said the United States should take action against the gangs, which now control vast portions of Haiti's territory. "That's something we have to start looking at - sanctions against the gang leaders, and those who are financing the gangs and those who are sending the weapons," said Meeks, a Democrat and chair of the committee.

  • Murder charge for a miscarriage?

    Concerns grow after the overturn of Roe v. Wade for women who miscarry. ABC News’ Devin Dwyer explains.

  • Ian Triggers Port, Rail Closures, Further Straining Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Major ports and rail facilities across the US Southeast have halted operations as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the country advances as a tropical storm, causing disruptions along the way and resulting in another blow for already strained supply chains. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite

  • Final forecast: Ian's last gasp as state faces one of the worst Florida disasters in history | WeatherTiger

    Unfortunately, Hurricane Ian has met or exceeded all or most of the forecast benchmarks of wind, surge, rainfall impacts laid out prior to landfall.

  • Analysis-U.S. has no appetite to intervene on behalf of falling pound, yen

    The financial turmoil emanating from Britain and Japan is not yet enough to prompt the U.S. Treasury to intervene to buoy the battered pound or yen, with officials expressing no urgency to act, a stance foreign exchange market experts say is likely to hold unless much wider market disruptions develop. The Treasury so far has voiced little concern that market volatility will meet that threshold, with the damage largely limited to pound- and yen-denominated assets, which in the United Kingdom's case prompted the Bank of England on Wednesday to buy long-dated UK debt. Federal Reserve officials also appear nonplussed at this time, with Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Thursday saying she sees nothing in U.S. market functioning that would derail the U.S. central bank's efforts to contain inflation through stiff interest rate increases.

  • Vladimir Putin will only 'escalate' Ukraine war, sees conflict as 'existential' for Russia, expert says

    Bill Browder, a financier who was expelled from Russia in 2005, says the rest of the world needs to join in sanctions to cut off Vladimir Putin's war machine.

  • Text messages reveal Sam Bankman-Fried's guru told Elon Musk the crypto billionaire was 'potentially interested' in buying Twitter

    The text messages were revealed as a part of a trove of unredacted messages between Musk and several of Silicon Valley's most powerful players.

  • Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund invested $2 billion in Russia before the Ukraine war, report says

    A prospectus for the fund revealed investments in Russia's infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and retail sectors, the Wall Street Journal said.

  • 10 companies at risk from an Apple iPhone slowdown

    These Apple suppliers are at risk if the tech giant pulls back on iPhone production, warns Bank of America.

  • Canadian utilities 'afraid' to spend on big plans for electricity grid: expert

    Utilities fear costly missteps in navigating the energy transition, according to one policy expert.

  • Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

    Bullish and bearish catalysts are battling it out in the oil market, but macro factors could win out and bring oil back to the $100 level