EU warns Greece over using 'sound cannon' to repel migrants

Our Foreign Staff
·2 min read
A long range acoustic device attached on a police vehicle
A long range acoustic device attached on a police vehicle

The EU warned Greece last night to respect the "dignity" of migrants after reports of border police firing bursts of a "sound cannon" to deter asylum seekers.

Greek border guards have been using a long-range acoustic device mounted on an armored truck, according to reports. The device is the size of a small TV set but can match the volume of a jet engine.

It's part of a vast array of physical and experimental new digital barriers being installed and tested at the 200-kilometer (125-mile) Greek border with Turkey to stop people entering the EU without authorization.

European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said the EU's executive branch "noted with concern the reports in the media concerning this system of sound cannon" and will be seeking information from Athens about its use.

Jahnz said that while EU member countries like Greece get to decide how they manage their borders, their methods "should conform to European fundamental rights, including the right to dignity."

"Measures must be proportionate and respect fundamental rights, including asylum rights and the principle of non-refoulement," he said, referring to the policy of not sending people back over borders they have crossed before they have a chance to apply for asylum.

An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border
An automated hi-tech surveillance network being built on the Greek-Turkish border

"Refoulement," also known as pushbacks, is banned under EU law and international refugee treaties.

The European Commision on Thursday also expressed concern over Danish plans to open asylum centres outside Europe where applicants would be sent to live.

The commision said the Danish plan, enabled by new legislation passed on Thursday, violates existing EU asylum rules.

The latest move by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democratic anti-immigration government is aimed at deterring migrants from coming to Denmark at all.

Asylum seekers would now have to submit an application in person at the Danish border and then be flown to an asylum centre outside Europe while their application is being processed.

Police officers patrol alongside a steel wall at Evros river
Police officers patrol alongside a steel wall at Evros river

If the application is approved and the person is granted refugee status, he or she would be given the right to live in the host country, but not in Denmark.

The bill sailed through parliament on Thursday, supported by a majority including the far-right, despite opposition from some left-wing parties.

Copenhagen has an opt-out on EU migration and asylum cooperation. The Commission said it would examine the situation "before deciding on any next steps," spokesman Adalbert Jahnz told reporters.

Denmark has repeatedly made headlines in recent years with its anti-immigration policies including its official "zero refugees" target, its withdrawal of residence permits from Syrians now that it deems parts of the wartorn country safe and its crackdown on "ghettos" to reduce the number of "non-Western" residents.

