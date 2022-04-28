The EU warns natural-gas companies not to pay Russia in rubles after the country cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Huileng Tan
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ursula von der Leyen
    German politician, president of the European Commission
Vladimir Putin grinning
Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded natural gas payments in the ruble.Alexei Nikolsky/Reuters

  • The EU told natural-gas companies not to comply with Russia's demand to be paid in rubles.

  • Gazprom shut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after they refused to comply with the demand.

  • Europe, which gets 40% of its natural gas from Russia, is concerned about energy security.

The European Union (EU) has told natural-gas companies not to comply with Russia's demand to be paid in rubles.

"To pay in rubles — if this is not foreseen in the contract — is a breach of our sanctions," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a Wednesday press conference, as reported by S&P Global Commodity Insights. "Companies with such contracts should not accede to the Russian demands."

Von der Leyen's comments came after Russian gas giant Gazprom shut off natural-gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday. The two countries had rejected Russia's demands to be paid in rubles, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last month amid sanctions the energy powerhouse is facing over the war in Ukraine.

The halt in Russian gas to the two EU countries on Wednesday sent jitters across Europe, which depends on Russia for around 40% of its gas supplies.

"It comes as no surprise that the Kremlin uses fossil fuels to try to blackmail us," von der Leyen said on Wednesday, in a press statement that emphasized solidarity among EU nations.

Four European natural-gas buyers have already paid Russia in rubles, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing a person close to Gazprom. Bloomberg did not specify which four European buyers paid for supplies in the Russian currency.

Italian energy giant Eni is also taking precautionary measures as it prepares to set up ruble accounts at Gazprombank, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Eni did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FTSE outperforms as gas prices soar after Russia cuts supplies to Poland

    Gazprom has now confirmed it has turned off the taps to Poland and Bulgaria from Wednesday as they had failed to pay in roubles, saying that supplies will be halted until payment has been made.

  • Russia cuts off gas to Poland and Bulgaria

    Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Wednesday accused Moscow of using natural gas for "blackmail" after Russia's state-controlled energy company said it would stop supplying his country, as well as Poland.

  • Fiancée of Lithuanian director Kvedaravicius leaves Ukraine with his body

    Hanna Bilobrova's journey with her film director fiancé to document suffering in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol turned into a quest to find out how he was killed, to bring his body back to his native Lithuania, and to complete his work. Mantas Kvedaravicius, 45, was killed in the city nearly a month ago. He and Bilobrova, a 29-year-old Ukrainian, had gone to Mariupol together last month to shoot a sequel to his 2016 documentary "Mariupolis", which was about the city during the conflict in eastern Ukraine between the government and Russian-backed separatists.

  • Notre Dame adds another 2023 defensive line commit

    The defensive line haul is extremely impressive for the Irish

  • Will Elon Musk create a conservative utopia on Twitter?

    Will Elon Musk create a conservative utopia on Twitter?

  • Cash-strapped Nepal bans imports of cars, cuts work week

    Nepal banned imports of cars, alcohol, tobacco and other luxury items Wednesday and shortened its work week to help conserve its dwindling supply of foreign exchange. A notice published in the government gazette said only emergency vehicles can be imported. No imports of any type of alcohol or tobacco products, large-engine motorcycles and mobile phones costing over $600 dollars will be allowed.

  • Ethereum Rollup Optimism Launches DAO, Announces Long-Awaited Airdrop

    Crypto Twitter has lit up with users excited to learn they will be eligible to claim Optimism’s OP tokens in an upcoming “season of airdrops.”

  • 2 Afghan Journalists Escaped The Taliban. Now They’re Starting Over.

    Journalists who were detained and beaten after covering a women’s protest tell their stories of fleeing the country and starting anew in the U.S.

  • Taiwan says Ukraine conflict will inform this year's military drills

    Taiwan's main military drills this year will draw on the experiences of the war in Ukraine, focusing on asymmetric and cognitive warfare as well as use of reserves as it practices fighting off a Chinese attack, a top officer said on Wednesday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has raised its alert level since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, wary that Beijing might make a similar move on the island, though it has reported no signs this is about to happen. What lessons to learn from the war has been widely debated in Taiwan, and discussed with the United States, according to Taiwan's defence minister.

  • An employee at an Illinois food manufacturer lost a finger after getting it stuck in a machine, the labor department said

    It was the 20th time the company had been cited for violating safety procedures in the past five years, the DOL said.

  • Morgan Stanley Nabs Goldman’s Schmidt for Equity Capital Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. equity capital markets banker Russell Schmidt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Schmidt, a managing director based in New York, will report to Eddie Molloy and Andrew Wetenhall, Morgan Stanley’s co-heads of ECM Americas, said one of the people, who requested anonymity to discuss the appointment.Representatives for Morgan Stanley and Goldman declined to comment. Schmidt, who focuses on transactions in the industrials sec

  • New Details Underscore House GOP Role in Jan. 6 Planning

    WASHINGTON — It was less than two weeks before President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress would have what they saw as their last chance to overturn the 2020 election, and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., was growing anxious. “Time continues to count down,” he wrote in a text message to Mark Meadows, then the White House chief of staff, adding: “11 days to 1/6 and 25 days to inauguration. We gotta get going!” It has been clear for more than a year that ultraconservative members of Congress we

  • Energy Dept OKs expanded LNG exports from Texas, Louisiana

    The Energy Department on Wednesday authorized additional exports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from planned terminals in Texas and Louisiana. The orders allow Golden Pass LNG Terminal near Port Arthur, Texas, and Magnolia LNG Terminal in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to export additional natural gas as LNG to any country not prohibited by U.S. law or policy. The $10 billion Golden Pass LNG export project is expected be operational in 2024, with Magnolia coming online by 2026.

  • The slide in stocks is a sign the Fed could trigger a financial crisis, Cathie Wood warns

    Many investors are nervous that Federal Reserve policy could hit the US economy hard over the next two years.

  • AP-NORC poll: Most in US fear Ukraine war misinformation

    A majority of U.S. adults say misinformation around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a major problem, and they largely fault the Russian government for spreading those falsehoods. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 61% of Americans say the spread of misinformation about the war is a major problem, with only 7% saying it's not a problem. Older adults were more likely to identify the wartime misinformation as an issue, with 44% of those under 30 calling it a problem, compared with 65% of those 30 and older.

  • Experts: Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Account at Every Stage of Life

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with your parents or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Jim Cramer Suggests 2 Airline Stocks to Buy; Here’s What Morgan Stanley Thinks

    This last week of April is bringing us another round of the market volatility that we’ve been seeing all year. Conditions like these – featuring sharp swings both up and down – are confusing but not necessarily bad for investors. There are opportunities to be found, and that’s the key point in the view of CNBC's Jim Cramer. In fact, Cramer is not shy about making two specific recommendations for investors given today’s market conditions. Cramer is recommending airline stocks. Not the smaller dis

  • Presidential Office: time and context of meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin have yet to be determined

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022, 13:42 Adviser to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that as of April 27, the time and context of a possible meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia have not been determined.

  • Kuleba on Lavrovs threats: Moscow already senses defeat in Ukraine

    Evropeiska Pravda - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 08:59 Dmytro Kuleba, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, believes that threats concerning WWIII issued by Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, testify to the fact that Russia senses its defeat in the war with Ukraine.

  • Chicago Mayor Lightfoot's $12.5 million giveaway of gas cards with her name blasted as re-election 'gimmick'

    The Chicago City Council approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan on Wednesday to give $12.5 million worth of gasoline and transit cards to city residents, with taxpayers paying for it.