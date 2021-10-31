EU chief accuses UK of seeking Brexit clash

Joe Barnes
·5 min read

Maros Sefcovic and Lord Frost are leading the negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol&#xa0;
Brussels has warned the UK not to “embark on a path of confrontation”, amid tensions over Northern Ireland and post-Brexit fishing rights.

Ahead of a crunch week for UK-EU relations, Marcos Sefcovic, a European Commission vice-president, urged Lord Frost, his British counterpart, to back down and reconsider the EU’s proposals to reduce checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland under the protocol.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Sefcovic said: “I am increasingly concerned that the UK Government will refuse to engage with this and embark on a path of confrontation.”

Mr Sefcovic’s intervention comes after Boris Johnson accused France on Sunday of breaking the “spirit and letter” of the UK’s Brexit settlement with the EU, as the cross-Channel spat over fishing grew increasingly bitter.

Talks between UK and EU officials in Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol resume on Monday, with Lord Frost and Mr Sefcovic set to meet on Friday to decide whether progress has been made. The pair are also likely to discuss the row over fishing.

France has threatened from Tuesday to increase checks on British boats, stop UK fishing vessels landing in French ports, slow customs arrangements in Calais and increase tariffs on energy bills in Jersey - unless French fishermen are granted more licences to access British waters.

Boris - GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE&#xa0;/REUTERS
At a private meeting in Rome on Sunday during the G20 summit, Mr Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron that France must “withdraw their threats”.

If not, London has made clear that retaliatory action would be taken.

Speaking at a press conference later, the Prime Minister also declared himself “puzzled” by a letter from Jean Castex, the French prime minister, “explicitly asking for Britain to be punished for leaving the EU”.

Mr Johnson said: “I just have to say everybody, I don’t believe that that is compatible either with the spirit or the letter of the Withdrawal Agreement or the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.”

The UK Government believes the move breaches commitments in the UK-EU treaty to act in “good faith”.

Relations between the UK and EU are at risk of deteriorating further, with the Government warning it could trigger Article 16 to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland protocol unless both sides can bridge “significant gaps” to break the deadlock .

Negotiations could yet break down

Mr Sefcovic, the EU’s lead negotiator, warns that negotiations over the protocol, which created a customs border in the Irish Sea, could yet break down because the bloc has “limits” on how far it can compromise.

He said: “With the EU’s package of enhanced opportunities from this October, we have gone the extra mile. But we have our limits, too, as we must protect the integrity of the EU’s Single Market and the interest of the 27 member states.”

Lord Frost is calling for the European Court of Justice to be stripped of its powers to police the EU rules used to avoid a hard border with Ireland - despite the Commission insisting the role of European judges is “not up for discussion”.

The EU has proposed cutting the number of checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland by up to 80 per cent, but the Government has said the bloc’s concessions do not go far enough to end disruptions caused by the protocol.

Ongoing fishing row

The Prime Minister’s public intervention in the ongoing fishing row came after No 10 rejected Paris’s claims that Mr Johnson and Mr Macron had reached an agreement in their private meeting.

Downing Street hit back after a senior French official was quoted by Bloomberg as saying Paris and London were on track to de-escalate the spat.

Instead, a spokesman for the Prime Minister said that Mr Johnson had used the meeting to personally stress “his deep concern over the rhetoric emanating from the French Government in recent days”, including the letter sent by Mr Castex.

Ursula von der Leyen - Evan Vucci/REUTERS
Mr Johnson “expressed his hope that the French Government would de-escalate this rhetoric and withdraw their threats”, the spokesman added.

Asked about reports of French officials claiming that the bilateral meeting had led to a breakthrough on the fishing row, the Prime Minister’s spokesman made clear he did not recognise that account.

“I’ve seen some of the same reporting following that meeting. It will be for the French to decide whether they want to step away from the threats they’ve made in recent days about breaching the Brexit agreement,” he said.

“That will be a matter for them. Of course, we would welcome that if they want to de-escalate the threats that they have made.”

Formal readout of meeting from Élysée Palace

A formal readout of the meeting from the Élysée Palace said Mr Macron “indicated wanting to pursue the dialogue on the basis of requirements, seriousness and respect” and that he “recalled the necessary respect of commitments taken by the UK and EU in the Brexit Agreement”.

Paris added that the “two leaders agreed on holding discussions in the coming hours and days on fishing licences”.

However, Downing Street challenged the suggestion that further exchanges on the issue were planned between the two leaders. It is thought that standard technical discussions between officials may continue.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “We stand ready to work with the French government and individual fishermen on further licences if they have the requisite evidence, but our position has not changed. So there’s no further work from us.”

While Mr Johnson and Mr Macron were in talks on Sunday, the French Europe minister declared on social media that France “stands ready” to implement its threats from Tuesday.

Number 10 noted that the remarks by Clement Beaune “would sound to be in contradiction to what the French readout is [from the leaders’ meeting]”.

France has claimed that dozens of applications by French vessels to fish in UK and Channel Islands waters have been rejected.

Mr Beaune went further in his Twitter post, accusing Britain of making a “political choice” to “target” French fishermen by withholding 40 per cent of French “detailed requests” for fishing licences.

Downing Street said: “We don’t recognise the numbers issued by France on this. It is simply factual that we have not only rejected licences from France. We will consider any applications by EU member states fairly.”

