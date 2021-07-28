WhatsApp privacy case must be decided in a month, EU watchdog says

WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration
Foo Yun Chee
·1 min read

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU privacy watchdog EDPB on Wednesday gave the Irish data protection agency a month to issue a long-delayed decision on compliance by Facebook's WhatsApp, siding with national enforcers which had objected to a draft ruling.

The agency, which leads oversight of Facebook because the company's European headquarters are based in Ireland, has been investigating WhatsApp to see if it complies with transparency obligations specified by EU privacy rules known as GDPR.

It sought feedback from its peers in December but was unable to find a consensus regarding its draft decision.

The other national watchdogs objected to the type of infringements identified by the Irish, whether the specific data in question was personal data and the appropriateness of the proposed sanctions.

The Irish agency said it would ignore the objections and referred them to the EDPB, which on Wednesday decided to back its counterparts.

"The IE SA shall adopt its final decision, addressed to the controller, on the basis of the EDPB decision, without undue delay and at the latest one month after the EDPB has notified its decision," the EU watchdog, which acts as a referee in disputes among the national agencies, said.

The other national enforcers have long criticised their Irish peer for taking too long to wrap up its investigations and the size of proposed fines.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Evans and Alison Williams)

    When it comes to software to help IT manage workers' devices wherever they happen to be, enterprises have long been spoiled for choice -- a situation that has come in especially handy in the last 18 months, when many offices globally have gone remote and people have logged into their systems from home. Today, a startup called Atera that has been building remote, and low-cost, predictive IT management solutions specifically for organizations with less than 1,000 employees, is announcing a funding round of $77 million -- a sign of the demand in the market, and Atera's own success in addressing it. The investment values Atera at $500 million, the company confirmed.