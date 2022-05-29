EU’s Weakened Russia Sanctions Await Approval From Hungary

(Bloomberg) --

European Union ambassadors were meeting in Brussels Sunday afternoon to discuss a revised package of sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. But many were still uncertain if Hungary would back a compromise proposal that would ensure its Russian oil supplies, according to people familiar with the talks.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, circulated a proposal over the weekend that would ban seaborne oil from Russia by early next year while delaying restrictions on imports through the giant Druzhba pipeline, which is Hungary’s main source of crude imports, said the people who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private.

EU sanctions require the backing of all member states. Several nations had previously opposed distinguishing between seaborne and pipeline deliveries over a concern that such a split was unfair as it would disproportionately hit their supplies, the people said. Others were worried that the proposed compromises would soften the package too much.

A measure to ban Russians from purchasing real estate in the EU was dropped from the latest version of the text following pressure from Cyprus, according to the people. Haggling over the terms of the EU’s oil embargo has also led other member states to seek exemptions to the proposed package.

The entry into force of a provision to ban providing insurance related to shipping oil to third countries was pushed back to six months from the adoption of the sanctions package, from the previous three-month transition, the people said.

The EU’s efforts to limit price spikes and Russia’s ability to divert its oil exports in the event of a European embargo had already been watered down in earlier negotiation rounds after a plan to ban tankers from transporting oil to third countries was abandoned.

An embargo on seaborne imports would be phased in over six months for crude and eight months for refined petroleum products.

Russia shipped about 720,000 barrels a day of crude to European refineries through its main pipeline to the region last year. That compares with seaborne volumes of 1.57 million barrels a day from its Baltic, Black Sea and Arctic ports.

However, the bulk of the pipeline deliveries are to Germany and Poland, which have signaled they will wean themselves off Russian supplies regardless of any EU action.

