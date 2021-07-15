Eubank man charged in police standoff facing new drug charges

Jul. 15—A Eubank man accused of shooting at law enforcement during a May 2020 standoff at his Eubank home has now been indicted on unrelated drug charges.

Charles John Wilson, 52, of Smith Ridge Spur Road, is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on July 22 for first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (first offense, methamphetamine) and first-degree Promoting Contraband.

Wilson is already awaiting trial in connection to a May 18, 2020, standoff at his home on Smith Ridge Spur Road in Science Hill. Wilson is accused of wounding a neighbor before also firing at police that had come to investigate.

The seven-hour standoff ended when KSP's Special Response Team shot Wilson, who remained hospitalized for just over a month and was arrested June 23, 2020, upon his release from the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was ultimately indicted last September on charges of Attempted Murder, Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, 16 counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The latest indictment actually involves events which occurred months earlier. In December 2019, Wilson was arrested by Lieutenant Richard Smith of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office on a Public Intoxication charge. As Wilson was being booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center, according to the citation, jail staff discovered a bag in his clothing which contained 1.18 grams of a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine.

According to online court records, the Pulaski County Grand Jury returned the new indictment in May. Wilson was scheduled to be arraigned on June 18, but that appearance was continued until July 22 in Pulaski Circuit Court.

The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.