Eubank man gets 2 years in officer assault case

Feb. 3—A local man who admitted assaulting deputies as they tried to stop a domestic incident in June 2020 has been sentenced.

William Matthew Dalton, 51, of Eubank, was sentenced January 20 in Pulaski Circuit Court to two years in prison for three counts of third-degree Assault of a Police/Probation Officer after entering into a plea agreement last fall.

Those charges are in connection to the altercation which happened on June 18, 2020.

Dalton was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office that night after PCSO Sergeant Kyle Wilson responded to a home on Ky. 934 to check on a woman who had texted a friend that she needed help. When Sgt. Wilson arrived, according to PCSO, Dalton was at the front of the residence but would not open the door. The woman inside was calling for help and indicating for Sgt. Wilson to go to the back door.

With Dalton still refusing to come out, Sgt. Wilson broke a glass window to remove Dalton from the residence and get to the victim. Deputies Kyle Edwards and Steven Alexander arrived to assist and were able to get into the residence, according to PCSO, but the suspect kept fighting and kicking them. While attempting to arrest Dalton, Sgt. Wilson received two lacerations to his forearm. Once Dalton was in custody, he was transported by Somerset/Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was treated and released before being lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

All three deputies were also treated for their injuries then released from the hospital. Sgt. Wilson received stitches for his lacerations. Deputies Kyle Edwards and Steven Alexander were treated for minor injuries.

At press time, Dalton remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. According to online records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections, he becomes eligible for parole on April 1 and is expected to be released by August 20.