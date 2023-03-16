Eubank man pleads not guilty to murder charges

Mar. 16—A Eubank man was arraigned Thursday on Murder charges connected to a November wreck in which two people were killed.

Ronald Glenn Rose, 43, appeared in Pulaski County Circuit Court via Zoom from the Pulaski County Detention Center where he is lodged.

Rose was appointed public defender Dylan Gorski, who entered a not guilty plea on Rose's behalf.

In fact, Rose seemed adamant about his not guilty plea, telling the court before being assigned an attorney, "I ain't killed nobody."

Rose was indicted by a Pulaski County Grand Jury last week on two counts of Murder, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (0.08), first-degree Criminal Mischief and second-degree Persistent Felony Offender.

The case stems from a wreck that took place November 2 at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 70.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, at around 8:25 that evening a 2005 GMC Yukon being operated by Rose was traveling northbound on U.S. 27 when it reportedly failed to stop at a red light at the intersection.

The Yukon collided with a 2014 Nissan Rogue, which was being driven by Aaron R. Singleton, 41, of Science Hill. Singleton was turning south on U.S. 27 from East Ky. 70. He and a passenger in the vehicle, his wife Ashley Singleton, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Rose was flown to the UK Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

A pretrial hearing has been set for May 4.

Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

