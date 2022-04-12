Eubank man sentenced to 20 years for shooting brother

Apr. 12—The man who shot his brother during an argument at their mother's home last Labor Day has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Adam David Showalter, 39, of Eubank, pleaded guilty last Thursday in Pulaski Circuit Court to second-degree Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

Showalter waived his pre-sentence investigation, so the judge accepted the 20-year recommendation from Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton and Showalter was given over to the Department of Corrections to begin serving of his sentence.

According to Dalton, on September 6, 2021, Showalter got into a verbal altercation with his brother Timothy Showalter at their mother's house on Ky. 328. This altercation led to Adam Showalter shooting his brother in the stomach with a shotgun. Adam Showalter fled the scene with the shotgun while Timothy Showalter — suffering injury from the shooting — was given emergency medical treatment and eventually received multiple surgeries for his wounds.

Adam Showalter eluded authorities for four months before he was arrested in January — again at his mother's home.

According to the commonwealth's attorney, Adam Showalter said the shooting was over past grievances between the brothers but offered no excuse or defense for pulling the trigger. During the search for Adam Showalter, it was found that a vehicle he had been in contained a 12-gauge shotgun and a fully loaded .22 caliber revolver.

As a convicted felon, Dalton said, Adam Showalter is not allowed to possess either items.

Commonwealth's Attorney Dalton continued that Timothy Showalter informed him that he did not want his brother receiving a conviction for first-degree Assault, for which Adam Showalter had been originally indicted. Timothy Showalter stated, according to Dalton, that he didn't want to be responsible for his brother receiving a long sentence for the shooting.

While the prosecutor agreed to amend the assault charge down to second-degree, Dalton noted that Adam Showalter was still responsible for tampering with physical evidence and being in possession of a shotgun and handgun while being a convicted felon.

"Although the Defendant could have received a much longer sentence, the primary victim in this case dearly wanted leniency for his brother," the commonwealth's attorney said. "At the same time, the Defendant should never had had a shotgun or handgun in his possession and the 20-year sentence reflects that reality. The bottom line is that if Adam Showalter hadn't had a shotgun, none of this would have occurred."

Dalton also praised Detective Matt Bryant (the case officer) along with the entire team from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office for their thorough investigation in this matter.