Eubank man wanted, accused of shooting brother

Sep. 7—The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a local man accused of shooting his brother on Labor Day.

Adam David Showalter, 38, of Eubank, is wanted on charges of first-degree Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Those charges, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, stem from an argument at broke out between Adam Showalter and his older brother — 40-year-old Timothy J. Showalter of Somerset — while they were at their mother's home on Ky. 328 in Eubank. The sheriff said this argument led Adam Showalter to shoot his older brother in the abdomen once with a shotgun.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:13 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Timothy Showalter was airlifted from the scene to the University of Kentucky Hospital with severe injuries. His condition was not available at press time.

Adam Showalter fled the scene with the weapon in his mother's 2007 Toyota Corolla — which the sheriff's office describes as gray in color, 4-door, KY License Plate BMB-036. He is described as a white male, 5'9" and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Citizens are warned that Adam Showalter should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach but rather notify 911 or call into a local police agency. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 606-679-8477 or go to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office web page at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php. You can also contact PCSO directly at 606-678-5145 and remain anonymous.

This investigation is being led by Detective Matt Bryant and the PCSO Criminal Investigations Division.