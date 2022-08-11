UPDATE: Eubank woman charged with murder in fatal wreck

Aug. 11—A Eubank woman has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal wreck that took the life of a Kings Mountain man Wednesday evening.

Crystal Crank, 48, has been charged with Murder; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, First Offense; Possession of an Open Alcohol Container in a Vehicle; and Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, First Offense.

Crank has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

PCSO continues to investigate the wreck, which took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday on North U.S. 27.

According to Sheriff Greg Speck, preliminary reports indicate that Crank was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on U.S. 27 when she crossed the center line into the southbound lane.

Her vehicle struck a 2008 Toyota Yaris head-on. The driver of that vehicle, Wesley Wall, 59, of Kings Mountain, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.

The Coroner's Office stated that Wall's body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

A passenger in Wall's vehicle, Dana Corns, 36, of Kings Mountain, was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries.

A LCRH spokesperson said that Corns was transferred out from LCRH.

Sheriff's deputies suspected the involvement of alcohol on the scene and took Crank into custody. Deputies noted a "strong odor of alcohol beverages coming from her person and on her breath," a PCSO statement read. "Crank also had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on her feet."

PCSO was assisted at the scene by the Eubank Fire Department, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Probation and Parole, the Science Hill Police Department and the Eubank Police Department.

Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Carla Slavey can be reached at cslavey@somerset-kentucky.com