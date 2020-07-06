Eubiotics Market to Cross USD 6.8 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

Eubiotics industry is poised to register more than 8% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, owing to increased consumption of meat in Asia Pacific along with emerging livestock diseases.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global eubiotics market revenue is expected to reach over USD 6.8 billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. High effectiveness of eubiotics supplementation in improving the feed conversion ratio, enhancing digestive efficacy, and increasing body weight of animals will drive market growth. Eubiotics eradicate the chances of inducing pathogens in the body, thereby reducing the disease prevalence. Eubiotics are widely accepted as supplementation for poultry, swine, cattle, and aquaculture.

Availability of large variety of eubiotics products such as probiotics, organic acids, prebiotics, enzymes, and essential oils focusing on specific requirements is likely to augment the industry size. For instance, enzymes enhance the digestibility of enhance digestible levels of energy, protein, and phosphorus, thereby improving the feed efficiency and reducing the overall cost. Moreover, eubiotics enhance the lactose tolerance in animals thus supporting the growth of animals in terms of health and size.

Strong outlook for the processed meat industry supported by rise in consumer disposable incomes and rapid urbanization is driving the eubiotics market growth. Considerable investments from government and private players in agribusiness with a focus towards improving the food quality will augment the use of eubiotics over the projected timeframe. The U.S., China, and India are the largest meat producing countries in the world, together accounting for over 40% of the global production in 2019.

Organic acids accounted for over 35% revenue share of the global eubiotics market in 2019. Propionic acid, fumaric acid, and formic acid are the majorly used organic acids for animal feed supplementation. Propionic acid is majorly utilized as a mold inhibitor and aids in preserving nutrients and extending the shelf life of the feed, whereas formic acid is used in drinking water for animals and feed due to its antibacterial effects that inhibit the growth of microorganisms and algae.

Some major findings of the global eubiotics market report include:

Steady growth in meat consumption along with preference towards high quality processed meat.

Emergence of livestock diseases has shifted the focus towards improving the immune system

COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a considerable impact on the global eubiotics industry in 2020. However, the market is expected to recover post 2020 supported by growing consumer spending on processed foods.

Shifting preference towards high quality feed solutions accompanied by ban on antibiotics for animals is generating new growth opportunities for eubiotics manufacturers.

Some of the eubiotics manufacturers are as Alltech, Friesland Campina, Novozymes, BASF SE, DuPont, Cargill, DSM, and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

Market statistics for eubiotics were highest from organic acids in terms of volume and the sector is further anticipated to witness significant gains.

Browse key industry insights spread across 430 pages with 593 market data tables & 38 figures & charts from the report, "Eubiotics Market Analysis By Form (Dry, Liquid), Product (Prebiotics [Inulin, FOS, MOS, GOS] Probiotics [Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Bacillus, Streptococcus] Organic Acid [Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Formic Acid, Propionic Acid], Essential Oil, Exogeneous Enzymes [Amylase, Protease, Phytase, Xylanases, ß- glucanase), Application (Gut Health, Yield, Immunity), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

Dried form eubiotics may witness significant gains owing to its longer shelf life and improved culture stability. These products are used to a greater extent in animal feed as they incur low transportation and storage costs. Dried form can be a suitable ingredient for other types of processed food. Dried products such as cross-linked beadlet, beadlet, and flakes shave for animal feed additives provide flavoring and energy to the end product.

Eubiotics demand from aquaculture will exceed USD 280 million by 2026. Probiotics are widely used as feed additives for enhancing growth performance and feed efficiency in aquaculture animals. It helps host animals to maintain gastrointestinal flora and improve animal health along with animal products production. Increasing seafood demand along with extensive aquaculture farming is likely to stimulate growth in the size of the eubiotics market over the foreseeable future.

Nearly 26% of eubiotics is used for improving the immunity levels. Prevalence of diseases in animals has urged manufacturers to develop eubiotics for immunity development. Eubiotics help alter gut microbiota thereby enhancing animals' immunity. The balanced and correct gut microflora is essential for the proper functioning of natural biological process including digestion, nutrient absorption, and help maintain immunity. Moreover, favorable regulations and government initiatives to improve the meat quality will support the segment share.