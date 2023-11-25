Euclid fire chief to retire after 33 years with Fire Department

Nov. 24—Euclid is losing Fire Chief Christopher Haddock who is retiring after being with the department for 33 years.

Euclid City Council at its Nov. 20 meeting announced the retirement of Haddock, who was sworn in as chief in 2014. He said that he was looking forward to retirement and was thankful for his time with the department.

"I was blessed to raise my right hand five more times to serve each rank in the Euclid Fire Department," Haddock said. "And for the last 10 years I served as the fire chief and I can tell you that it has been far more difficult during those 10 years than anything I've ever done — any EMS call, any fire, any vehicle crash. It has been extremely challenging, but I will say that you did get my best effort any I am very grateful for the opportunity."

Haddock spoke emotionally to Assistant Fire Chief Will Anderson, who he thanked for his dedication to Euclid and said he was invaluable during his time as chief.

"You are a true class act," Haddock said to Anderson. "Thank you for your dedication, we've been friends for over 35 years. Thank you for your guidance."

Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer-Gail said at the meeting that Haddock was going to be missed, but that he won't be forgotten because of his lasting impacts he has made on the department, including increasing safety training.

"Chief Haddock was an advocate for continuous improvement," Holzheimer-Gail said. "Leading by example he is the first Euclid fire chief to hold the Ohio Fire Executive Certification, graduate from the national fire academy officer program, and to hold the chief fire officer designation.

"He advocated and successfully achieved the completion of the Euclid Fire Departments first ever community driven strategic plan."

After a brief celebration, Haddock was presented with a proclamation from City Council thanking him for his long time of service.