Euclid Fire Department Chief Jay Womack brings fight, passion to new position

Jan. 16—Despite having an uncle who was a Cleveland firefighter who was beloved and looked up to in the family, Jay Womack didn't really consider that as a career path early on.

In fact, Womack didn't pursue firefighting until he was in college studying psychology at Cleveland State University.

At CSU, Womack was boxing and had won the Cleveland Golden Gloves Novice Division in 1994 and the Youngstown Golden Gloves Open Division in 1995. It was then when his trainer Larry Wagner suggested he become a firefighter so he could work one day and have two days to train and possibly go professional.

Womack did not go professional as a boxer, but he continues to fight to this day, only now it is for the safety of the residents of Euclid as the city's new fire chief.

"I signed up for EMT classes and the rest is history, leaving boxing and psychology behind," Womack said. "I found my calling serving others and I've never regretted the decision."

According to a post on the department's Facebook page celebrating his swearing in ceremony, Womack was hired into the EFD on Aug. 10, 2000, and his rise through the ranks included promotions to lieutenant in April 2008, training captain in July 2010, platoon chief in June 2012, and ultimately to fire chief on Dec. 18.

He is the Euclid Fire Department's 10th chief, recently succeeding Will Anderson and Chris Haddock.

Womack has been active throughout his career as he was one of the original members of the Heights Area Specialized Rescue Team (now East-Tech). In addition, he serves as a deputy director of the Chagrin Southeast Regional Hazmat Response Team.

Womack holds a bachelor's degree in fire science from Anna Maria College and completed the Ohio Fire Chiefs' Association Ohio Fire Executive Program in 2019. He also holds state certifications as a paramedic, fire instructor and fire safety inspector.

He teaches hazmat and Federal Emergency Management Agency certification courses covering the National Incident Management System.

"I've been an instructor since 2006, and when I was promoted to training captain of the fire department in 2010, I really found my passion for teaching," Womack said. "I've spent the last eight years off-duty training military, police, fire departments and private industry at the federal, state and local level in emergency management and enjoy meeting responders across the U.S."

Womack credits being mentored by other chiefs and the opportunity to watch them navigate the duties required.

"I think I've taken a little bit from everyone to define what I want to prioritize," Womack said. "Communication and collaboration with our command staff and union in the decision-making process, letting them know what we are doing, where we are going and how we are getting there is crucial.

"We want to create our future while preserving our great history and traditions," he added. "We have so many talented firefighters here that I want to involve them in the many projects happening in 2024."

Womack said training and leadership development are critical when a third of the organization's officers and firefighters are new in their positions.

The new chief is also adamant that getting out into the community and local schools to let residents know what is going on and what to expect from the department is a critical responsibility.

"A priority of the EFD is getting out into the community speaking to civic groups, businesses and our schools about our great department and the services that we provide," Womack said. "We are really excited about getting into our middle school to get kids fired up for a career in the fire service and make them aware of the Euclid High School Fire Program as a great option.

"My daughter attended the program and it provides opportunities to enter the workforce after graduation," he added.

Womack said he is excited about new staffing numbers; for the first time since 2002, they will have 86 firefighter. He expressed gratitude for the support of Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail, city council and the community.

"My goal as chief is to permanently put a fourth ambulance into service to increase safety and service to our community, as we had a record 12,884 calls for service in 2023 without a change in staffing since 2002 when we were going on 5,500 calls," Womack said.

"Our residents and businesses need to know just how talented our firefighters are and that they are in great hands," he added. "We train every day, and have the bravest, most dedicated team you could hope for as a chief, and I'm proud to serve them and our community."