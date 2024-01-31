Euclid Fire Department helps recover body of drowning victim

Jan. 30—The Euclid Fire Department assisted the East Tech Rescue Team, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in pulling a drowning victim from Lake Erie off Sims Park.

According to Euclid Fire Chief Jay Womack, at 10:34 a.m. Jan. 30, the department was dispatched to Sims Park for the report of a male that had entered the water from the pier.

It was reported to the fire department that he went under water and did not resurface.

According to Womack, the fire department responded and requested assistance from the East Tech Rescue Team, the U. S. Coast Guard and the ODNR.

East Tech team divers entered the water and with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard removed the victim at 12:14 p.m.

The body was transferred to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.