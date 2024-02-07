Euclid Fire Department promotes new assistant chief, two others

Feb. 6—Over a hundred people came to Euclid City Hall to celebrate familiar faces but with new positions.

Euclid Fire Department, due to a bout of retirements, has had to turn inward to fill vacant positions and on Feb. 5 three of those were filled.

Dave Rowell was promoted from captain to assistant fire chief. The position was previously filled by outgoing assistant chief Will Anderson.

Rowell, who was diagnosed with stage 1 colon cancer in 2018, started with the Euclid department in 1996. He was previously a captain for 11 years.

He said he wants to continue to see the fire department grow and is happy to be working with the new chief.

"We have the best department around and I enjoy working with the guys every single day," Rowell said. "The secretaries do a fantastic job for us. We are looking for a change in the future, we have a great new chief and I saw what he was looking to do for our department, and I wanted to be a part of that."

Rowell said that the new captain, Nathan Barry, and Lt. Thomas Wojtila, who were also sworn in at the City Council meeting, would benefit the city as well.

"The department is in great hands with them and their crews," Rowell said. "I have no doubt they are going do a fantastic job."

Barry joined the Euclid department in 2008. He was previously promoted to lieutenant in 2011. He was a founding member of the department honor guard, currently serves as a chairman for the Safety and Health Committee and claims to be Euclid Fire Hockey's CY lead scorer.

Wojtila, who was previously a firefighter with Warrensville Heights, started with the Euclid Fire Department in 2011. His family has a history in the city as he is the son of Euclid Fire Prevention Captain Dan Wojtila. He said that he wants to thank his family and friends for showing up to see him in the new position and he is looking forward to working with everyone in the future.

Euclid Fire Chief Jay Womack said the department is now at 86 firefighters, and in time he wants to apply for grants to expand the staff to 90.

Womack said the reason is that staffing levels for Euclid Fire are the same that they were in 2002, but now the rate of calls has gone from 5,500 calls to 13,000. He said that handling the large increase of calls with the same staffing is not as suitable as he would want.

"I would like to put in for a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant to hire another four firefighters to get our numbers to 90," Womack said during a previous interview. "Then we could increase the service we provide to the community by putting in a fourth ambulance into service permanently.

"That's my goal, that's what I would like to see. It's just very, very, busy and we are trying to spread that load out. Having that ambulance in service would decrease response time and add a layer of safety that we need."