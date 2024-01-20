Euclid Fire Department promotes three firefighters

Jan. 20—Euclid Fire Department recently promoted three long-standing officers.

Tim O'Donnell is now a platoon chief, Adam Reichman was promoted to lieutenant and Bill Mastroianni is now captain following the Jan. 16 ceremony.

Euclid has seen a number of staff changes recently. It has a new fire chief and several promotions due to retirements, plus the department is at some of its highest staffing levels in several decades.

The increase to the force is a good sign, according to Chief Jay Womack, who says the pace of hiring staff has been steady.

"It's an exciting day for the Euclid Fire Department," he said at the ceremony. "We're promoting three members today and in February we are going to be promoting an assistant chief, a captain and a lieutenant so it's a very exciting time for us."

O'Donnell started with the Euclid Fire Department in 2001 and has been serving as a training officer assisting in over five classes. He has a bachelor's degree in fire science, and among other qualifications is a health and safety officer and a lifeguard trainer.

"It's very exciting, a lot of hard work was put in to get into this position and to serve the men and women of the city of Euclid and to serve the men and women of the Euclid Fire Department is a privilege," O'Donnell said.

Mastroianni, who started with the department in 1999, also is a director of operations for the Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters, and he has helped raise $2.5 million in federal grants, according to Womack.

Mastroianni says he is thankful for his family's support and wants to thank his colleagues who have seen him through the multi-year journey.

"It's been a long process," Mastroianni said. "It's been a long and rewarding 25 years here in the city of Euclid, and I couldn't be more proud to serve the citizens of Euclid. And now to be a captain here, in a city that I love and protect, is very meaningful.

"It's been a long four years," he added about the work leading up to the promotion. "... this one feels good. When you are going though hell, keep going. That's what the last few years have taught me."

Reichman was also hired by the Euclid Fire Department in 1999 and is also a union president.

Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail said that she wants to thank everyone who took the tests for promotion and hopes that more people apply for leadership positions within the fire department.

"I would like to congratulate all three newly promoted officers, and I would like to recognize those that took the test," Holzheimer Gail said. "As the captain said it does take a lot of hard work and we appreciate everyone that is willing and steps up to these leadership roles.

"Euclid had a record last year with the number of calls," she added. "We've been able to order a new ladder truck and a number of ambulances and the quality of care with each and every call is to be commended."