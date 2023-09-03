Euclid looking to build $10 million Recreation and Wellness Center

Sep. 3—Euclid is planning a $10 million Recreation and Wellness Facility, which when finished would be the city's first year-round center for the Recreation Department to use for its more than 35 programs it offers throughout the year.

The estimated $10 million is planned to be taken from the funds that the city received from the federal 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

Recreation Director Mac Stephens will be hosting the second public meeting on the center starting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Euclid City Hall, 585 E. 222nd St. The meeting will cover some of what the city is planning to include in the center and will have an interactive session where residents can express what they might want included in the center.

"We're hosting the meeting to share with the community some of the schematic sites and perspectives that we've been able to come up with," Stephens said. "I just want to give maybe a brief presentation of how I think we might be able to program this space, from morning to evening, in a given week."

The facilities that Euclid plans to include will be traditional spaces such as workout rooms, and multi-purpose courts, but with a new building will come a new approach to wellness.

Euclid has stated it wants to gear toward a more holistic wellness approach in its Recreation Department by including programs that actively engage residents to interact with each other and provide spaces in the planned center that visitors can use for life coaching, literacy programs and resume writing.

The recreation programs that Euclid currently offers have all had to run out of privately rented areas or shared spaces that the city already owns. This has been difficult for Stephens to offer more programs as each one requires finding a new place to host it.

"One of our biggest challenges at the Recreation Department is that we've never really had our own space to work out of," he said. "Typically, we either rent space, or use space within the Euclid public schools or some other private entity. But sometimes it's tough because you have to respect the time that they need the space for their own reasons.

"I've been involved with the Euclid Recreation Department as a paid employee or volunteer almost 25 to 26 years now," he added. "And we've never had a year-round recreation facility, and this is something that I've always kind of dreamed about and looked forward to our community having."