Euclid man charged with vandalism at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Wickliffe

Jun. 28—A 37-year-old Euclid man was arrested and charged with felony vandalism and desecration resulting from an incident at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Wickliffe.

According to a post on the Wickliffe Police Department Facebook page, on June 18, officers were dispatched for a vandalism report at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Officers found that overnight, someone had damaged the Stations of the Cross display in the rear of the property. The crosses, benches and center statue of the Virgin Mary sustained damage.

According to the post, officers collected evidence and were able to obtain security video footage of the incident. WPD detectives were able to identify a potential vehicle involved and a suspect. Detectives later located and interviewed the suspect who admitted to the damage.

According to the post, the man was arrested and charged with felony vandalism and desecration prior to being held in the jail pending arraignment.

This incident occurred prior to the OLMC Festival and was not related to the weekend festival.