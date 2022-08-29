Euclid man pleads guilty to attempted murder in Mentor shooting

Aug. 29—A man accused of firing a gun into a Mentor residence and injuring two last November has now pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

On Aug. 23, Darold L. Hoyle II of Euclid pleaded guilty in Lake County Common Pleas Court to two counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and one count of discharging a firearm into a habitation, a second-degree felony, according to court records.

Records showed the defendant recently voluntarily withdrew his plea and pleaded guilty to the three counts while the prosecutor has indicated it will move to dismiss the remaining counts.

Judge Eugene Lucci accepted Hoyle's plea and deferred sentencing until Oct. 12. His bond also has been revoked.

Hoyle will be required to submit a DNA sample.

On Nov. 5, 2021, Hoyle discharged a weapon into a residence on Puritan Drive in Mentor injuring two occupants, records stated.