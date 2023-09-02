Euclid Peacemakers Bootcamp aims to mitigate gun violence

TechCrunch

Walmart has spent $3.5 billion this year to acquire shares from certain Flipkart stakeholders and resolve liabilities with some PhonePe shareholders, illustrating just how aggressively it's betting on India at a time when its chief global rival Amazon is scaling back on its expenditures in the South Asian market. The $3.5 billion spending took place in the first six months of 2023, Walmart disclosed for the first time in an SEC filing Friday. Walmart's ownership in Flipkart now stands at about 80%.