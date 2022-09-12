Euclid Police arrest six trespassers, confiscate four guns at high school

Sep. 12—Euclid High School went into lockdown on the afternoon of Sept. 9 after a series of fights broke out.

Students informed the school administration of a series of threats they had heard.

According to the police department:

Police were notified and dispatched to access the threats and search the school at which point the school went into lockdown. After a search, police determined that the school was safe and the lockdown ended at 2:15 p.m. with the students dismissed shortly after.

At that time school resource officers noticed several individuals who had trespassed onto campus. The individuals fled and were pursued by law enforcement.

Altercations broke out on the scene with pepper spray used to subdue the individuals.

"We made six arrests and seized four firearms during the altercation," Police Captain Mitch Houser said. "Other than the minor irritation from the pepper spray, we have had no major injuries during the arrests. It's unfortunate, but we continue to see fighting like this in our area. But we will continue to do everything we can to keep our city safe."