Euclid Police focusing on drunk driving

Aug. 14—The Euclid police department in a Facebook post thanked Discount Drug Mart at 725 E. 200th St., in the city, for allowing Community Policing Specialist Kate McLaughin to post a bollard cover with an anti-drunk driving slogan on the front.

August is known for its national campaign known as Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

The campaign's goals according to its website is to raise awareness of the 11,000 deaths that are caused by drunk driving every year. The number of drunk driving deaths has increased by 14% from 2019 with 11,654 deaths in 2020, that equates to about one death every 45 minutes.

The most common way to avoid drunk driving, according to the United States Department of Transportation, is to have a plan before you drink. Other adivce includes not letting someone behind the wheel who has been drinking and having a way for guests to leave sober or stay in place. If someone sees an impaired driver, they should call 911 and always wear a seatbelt in case of an accident.

Capt. Mitchell Houser of Euclid Police Department was glad that business owners were adding to the campaign.

"We've been proud partners of the Drive Safe Ohio initiative for years," said Houser. "And we are thankful that private businesses getting on board to send a message of safety."

The Drive Sober Initiative has also placed similar messages at Dunkin', Dave's Markets, and Wendy's, according to a Euclid Police Department blog post.