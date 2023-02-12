Euclid Police investigating incident resulting in shooting of dog

Feb. 12—Euclid Police Department is investigating the body cam video of an incident that resulted in the shooting of a dog that had chased officers out of a residence, it says.

According to a news release from the department, on Jan. 6, the Cleveland Police Department requested Euclid to assist with the reported kidnapping of a 35-year old woman.

According to the department, at 11 p.m., officers were on the scene speaking with the victim's family when they were encountered an aggressive dog. The dog, an 80-pound mixed breed, charged at the officers and chased them out of the residence and across the driveway into a neighbor's front yard. Outside, two Euclid officers shot at the dog, striking it three times.

Additional officers arrived and transported the dog to a local animal hospital while the kidnapping investigation continued. Due to the dog's severe injuries, it was euthanized by hospital staff at the request of the owner, according to the department.

One officer was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident and is currently on medical leave.

According to the release, the incident was caught on body-worn camera and is being investigated thoroughly.

The department stated, "This is a very sad and unfortunate incident. The Euclid Police Department deeply values lives. Euclid officers work closely with the Euclid Animal Shelter and volunteers of Euclid Pet Pals to provide safety and shelter to hundreds of animals every year. Many stray or lost animals are brought to the shelter by Euclid officers as part of their daily duties. These animals are frequently reunited with their families or adopted out to new families because of the hard work of the shelter and their partnership with the Euclid Police Department. Transparency is a core value of the Euclid Police Department. We strive to gain and maintain the trust of the residents of the community we proudly serve."