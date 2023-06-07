Euclid Police searching for armed suspect who fled traffic stop

Jun. 7—Euclid Police shot and wounded one man following a traffic stop for a suspected stolen vehicle and are searching for another male who fled the scene and is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a department news release, at 12:30 p.m. on June 7 officers located and stopped a suspected stolen Hyundai Sonata on Fox Avenue at East 222nd Street. The traffic stop led to a Euclid officer shooting and wounding a 19-year-old male.

According to the release, that male has been transported to an area hospital with a single non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. For the sake of fairness and transparency, Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.

According to the release, during the traffic stop, a Euclid detective received a non-gunshot-related injury to his leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A 14-year-old male passenger was taken into custody without incident, according to the department.

According to the release, another male fled the scene on foot and is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is described as approximately 16 years old, 5-foot-10, slim build, short black hair, black Nike hooded zip-up jacket, light colored jeans and gray slip-on type shoes.

He was observed brandishing a handgun at a resident on Heartland Avenue.

As of late afternoon on June 7, police were still actively searching for the suspect.

Anyone who sees someone matching the suspect's description is asked to immediately contact Chagrin Valley Dispatch at 216-731-1234. The department stresses that residents to not do not attempt to approach the subject.

If anyone knows his identity they are asked to contact the Euclid Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 or Chagrin Valley Dispatch at 216-731-1234.