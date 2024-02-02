Eufaula Police arrest 19-year-old for allegedly sharing footage of obscene acts involving minor

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department said a 19-year-old was arrested for allegedly sharing footage of obscene acts with a minor.

According to the police department Jaxon W. King was arrested on Thursday and is charged with the following:

Dissemination of public display of obscene matter containing visual depiction of person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts

Possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts

King has since been released on a $20,000 bond.

