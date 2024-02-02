Eufaula Police arrest 19-year-old for allegedly sharing footage of obscene acts involving minor

Simone Gibson

 EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Eufaula Police Department said a 19-year-old was arrested for allegedly sharing footage of obscene acts with a minor.

According to the police department Jaxon W. King was arrested on Thursday and is charged with the following:

  • Dissemination of public display of obscene matter containing visual depiction of person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts

  • Possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts

King has since been released on a $20,000 bond.

