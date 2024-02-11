Eufaula teen arrested and charged with murder after deadly shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — A teen is behind bars and is accused of shooting a killing a man in Eufaula on Saturday morning.

Wayne Fitzgerald Thomas Jr., 19 of Eufaula was arrested and charged with Murder for the death of Antoine Louder, 41 of Eufaula.

Thomas Jr. is also charged with Theft of Property 1st and Tampering with Physical Evidence for his alleged involvement in the incident.

He is currently being held in the Eufaula City Jail with no bond set in his case.

Police say that the case is still under investigation and if anybody has information about the incident or any other crimes, they ask that you contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (334) 687-1200.

