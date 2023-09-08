Eugene Country Club raises scholarship money for families of fallen, disabled veterans

Nate Reeds, of the Patriot Parachute Team, glides to the ground over the Eugene Country Club as part of the club’s Patriot Golf Day. The festivities featured the parachute performance, golf and a dinner as a fundraiser for Folds of Honor, a 501(c)3 group that provides scholarships for the families of fallen and disabled veterans.

More than 100 people gathered at the first hole at the Eugene Country Club Wednesday, craning their necks and shielding their eyes from the sun to catch a glimpse of a pair of small white objects in the sky.

Roughly 7,500 feet above, members of the Patriot Parachute Team began their descent.

The group flipped from the pair of planes and quickly unfurled a quartet of red, white and blue parachutes.

Cheers erupted as the group descended carrying giant flags and leaving a trail of red smoke before touching down on the fairway at the first hole.

The parachute show kicked off an evening of golf and fundraising for Folds of Honor, a 501(c)3 nonprofit providing scholarships to families of fallen and disabled veterans and first responders.

What began as a simple ask for a few dollars at the first tee 11 years ago has morphed into an annual Patriot Golf Day fundraiser at the Eugene Country Club that brought in roughly $155,000 in charitable donations last year, said Bill Morach, head golf professional at the Eugene Country Club.

“We far surpassed anything I thought possible last year,” Morach said. “Without a doubt.”

Folds of Honor was founded in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard and PGA golf professional, following his second tour of duty in Iraq, according to the organization’s website.

Over the past 16 years, the organization has awarded nearly $200 million in scholarships to more than 44,000 families.

