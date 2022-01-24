Eugene driver arrested after car chase on bike path

A Eugene man was arrested following a pursuit on the bike path behind Valley River Center mall on Sunday.

A Eugene man was arrested Sunday for alleged kidnapping, endangering pedestrians and other charges following a police chase in which he drove onto the bike path along the Willamette River adjacent to the Valley River Center mall Sunday morning, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

Police arrested the suspect for 20 alleged crimes, including nine counts of recklessly endangering.

The pursuit started in Eugene a little after 10:30 a.m., after an OSP trooper allegedly saw the driver of a black Nissan Pathfinder assault a 17-year-old female passenger. The chase continued through Eugene and into Springfield, before the suspect returned to Eugene and drove onto the bike path near Valley River Center. Police said he endangered bicyclers and pedestrians on the path, but no one was hit.

Daisy Havens, a Eugene resident who was working at a nearby mattress store at the time, said she saw the suspect vehicle and police vehicles at about 10:50 a.m.

"I just heard a ton of sirens and saw the SUV go flying past and make a turn turn into Macy's being followed by eight to 10 cop cars," Havens said. "They all went screaming around the corner to the back side of Macy's."

An OSP fish and wildlife pickup truck hit the suspect's vehilcle before he lost control and spun to a stop down an embankment by the river, according to the OSP release. An OSP photo of the suspect's vehicle following the incident also showed a state police pickup truck crashed into a fence next to the bike path.

The driver, 45, was arrested without incident, and the female passenger turned out to be a missing teenager, who police said was later released to the Department of Human Services.

He was arrested on suspicion of nine counts of reckless endangering, reckless driving, eluding, felon in possession of a weapon, kidnapping, coercion, fourth-degree assault, possession of meth, DUII, criminal driving while suspended, tampering with physical evidence and interfering. He was not arraigned as of Monday afternoon.

Story continues

OSP asked anyone who was on the bike path during the pursuit to call the department's dispatch line at 1-800-442-2068 or *677 and mention case SP22018204.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office, Eugene police, Springfield police and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with the response.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene man arrested for kidnapping, endangering following car chase