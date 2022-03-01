Eugene Flinders Jr., 33, sought in Crestline homicide

CRESTLINE — Police are searching for another person in their investigation into a Crestline woman's homicide last week.

Eugene "Jimmy" Flinders, Jr., 33, of Mansfield, whom police are seeking, already has a warrant out for his arrest in an unrelated case, according to Jeffrey Shook, chief of the Crestline Police Department.

Eugene Flinders, Jr.

Robert Pinyerd, 40, who had been living with the victim, Cynthia Jo Heath, 47, at her 701 W. Bucyrus St. home, was sought by police after Heath's body was found Thursday and was arrested in Mansfield on Friday, according to police.

Police initially said Heath died of "unnatural causes" and have since characterized her death as a homicide.

Police are now searching for Flinders, described as a white man who is 5-foot-11, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

His last known address is 244 E. Arch Street in Mansfield, and police said he has ties to Galion and Crestline.

Police believe Flinders once lived with family members at 711 W. Bucyrus Street in Crestline. He is known to drive an older white Mercedez-Benz with the Ohio license plate No. JDF8800.

Flinders records advise police to "approach with caution" if they see him, and the public is urged to stay away from Flinders if found.

"Do not approach this individual," Shook said. "Contact local law enforcement if you know his location."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Flinders or who has any information surrounding Heath's death is asked to contact Det. Jason Kitzmiller at 419-683-2222 or 419-295-3075.

Anyone who has tips can also email Kitzmiller at jkitzmiller@crestlineoh.com or the chief at jshook@crestlineoh.com.

