Eugene man, Albany woman charged in Saturday armed robbery at Hayden Bridge

Two people were formally charged Monday in connection to an armed robbery Saturday at the Hayden Bridge Boat Landing.

Cruz Sanchez, 23, from Eugene and Priscilla Luna, 19, from Albany were arrested at about 12:16 p.m. Saturday on the 2000 block of River Road by Lane County Sheriff's deputies.

Sanchez was arraigned Monday in Lane County Circuit Court on four charges including first- and second-degree robbery with a firearm, second-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Luna was arraigned on charges of first- and second-degree robbery.

Deputies responded to the area of Marcola Road and Hayden Bridge Road at about 11 a.m., after receiving reports of an armed robbery at the boat landing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were told a man and woman armed with a handgun had robbed an individual and then left in separate vehicles, the release states.

One of the suspects pointed the gun at the man's head during the robbery and struck him with it according to the Sheriff's Office. They were arrested without incident.

Several of Sanchez's charges were dropped in court Monday, including menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.

