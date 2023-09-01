Eugene man arrested in death of passenger in paraglider crash

The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a Eugene man Wednesday for allegedly crashing a motorized paraglider into the Willamette River, killing his passenger.

Jarrod Karl Kaplan, 56, was allegedly flying north over the river July 1 when he hit a powerline and crashed into the water near Peoria, an unincorporated community 8 miles south of Corvallis. Kaplan survived and was rescued by nearby fishermen.

Benjamin Matthew Quady, 51, also of Eugene, was underwater and determined to be deceased when first responders arrived.

Quady had purchased the flight from Kaplan, who the sheriff's office described as a "self-pronounced paragliding instructor."

Kaplan was arraigned Thursday and charged with criminal negligent homicide, according to Benton County chief deputy district attorney Ryan Joslin. Kaplan made a $5,000 security payment and was released.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said the National Transportation Safety board is conducting further investigation into the crash.

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached by email at atorres@registerguard.com or on Twitter @alanfryetorres.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Eugene man arrested in July 1 death of passenger in paraglider crash