Eugene man found 'guilty except for insanity' for driving over, killing homeless woman

Mourners gathered in September 2022 to remember Amber Joanne Mark, 42, who was killed when a man drove an SUV off the road along Highway 99.

A Eugene man charged with driving over and killing a homeless woman in her tent on Highway 99 in 2022 has been found guilty except for insanity by an Oregon Circuit Court.

In a disposition released by Judge R. Curtis Conover, the court found Anthony Charles Rodeen, 19, "guilty except for insanity" on one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of attempted murder.

In Oregon, the term "guilty except for insanity" means the individual deemed guilty of a crime is placed under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Review Board for care, custody and treatment not to exceed the statutory maximum sentence of 20 years.

Rodeen will be committed to Oregon State Hospital and is currently not a "proper subject for conditional release."

On Sept. 8, 2022, police say Rodeen drove erratically south on Highway 99 starting a little after 3:30 p.m., driving up onto sidewalks, over railroad tracks and traveling south in northbound lanes.

Amber Joanne Mark, 42, who was living in a tent on a grassy area near Barger Drive, was killed. Additionally, a 23-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk next to Dari Mart was hit and severely injured.

Rodeen was arraigned initially on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and two counts of hit and run. Prior court motions filed by his attorney seeking a mental health evaluation claimed Rodeen had manic episodes and exhibited symptoms of "grandiosity."

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon man found guilty for driving over homeless woman