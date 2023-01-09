Eugene man involved in fatal Hwy 126 crash sentenced to 10 years in prison

Police lights

A 65-year-old Eugene man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in early December for his involvement in a fatal crash that killed an ambulance district worker in September 2021.

Shane Tyler McVay was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

McVay will have three years of post-prison parole. His driver's license has been suspended for life.

Oregon State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 126W on the morning of Sept. 20, 2021. McVay was operating a Kenworth log truck heading eastbound when his loaded trailer tipped over, according to state police. The trailer struck a Toyota Prius and a Dodge Ram towing a boat, police said. The Ram then struck an eastbound Ford Mustang, police said.

The driver of the Prius, 25-year-old Sarah Susman of Springfield, was killed in the crash. Susman worked part-time for the Western Lane Ambulance District and was on her way to work.

