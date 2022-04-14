Eugene man sentenced to nearly 11 years for shooting at police during 12-hour standoff

A man who barricaded himself during a 12-hour standoff with police in south Eugene two years ago that ended with him being shot by two Eugene officers was sentenced to almost 11 years in prison on Monday.

Scott Edward Gardner, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful use of a firearm and was found guilty of two counts of first-degree attempted assault for attempting to shoot two Eugene police SWAT members. The charges stem from the standoff on April 13, 2020 at a townhouse in the 100 block of Westbrook Way.

Gardner also waived his rights to a trial on two charges of attempted assault involving his juvenile son and was found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment on Monday.

He was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison and then three years of supervised release.

On April 12, 2020, Eugene police officers responded to a suicidal subject call involving Gardner. He was in his mother's townhouse, reportedly armed with a shotgun, according to District Attorney Patricia Perlow in her summary of the incident released May 4.

When police contacted him, Gardner told officers he would not leave his location and that he wanted to speak with an attorney first, Perlow said. Police left with the intent of trying to contact Gardner again the next day.

Police returned around noon April 13. They reached him over the phone at about 5:20 p.m. and advised him to come out and that he was under arrest. Gardner wouldn't come out and he fired shot inside the home. Police unsuccessfully tried breach the front door around 8:45 p.m.

Negotiations continued, and at 11:46 p.m. police surveillance robot footage showed Gardner coming down the stairs with a semi-automatic rifle, Perlow said. Two Eugene officers, Tyler Richards and Aaron Johns, fired one shot each at Gardner after he stepped into the open front door and allegedly started to shoulder his rifle, according to Perlow.

Gardner was transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield with significant lower abdomen injuries from the two shots to his torso, and has since recovered. Perlow ruled that the two officers were lawful in using deadly force "in defense of their own lives and the lives of others" by shooting Gardner.

An email to Gardner's lawyer Rebecca Davis seeking comment was not returned Tuesday. Senior prosecutor Erik Hasselman, who represented the state, told The Register-Guard his office is pleased with the outcome.

"Although Mr. Gardner suffered an immediate, severe consequence exiting the residence with a semi-automatic rifle in hand he had been using that night to terrorize the neighborhood and police, we are pleased the judge agreed that he also should serve a significant time in prison for his crimes," he said.

