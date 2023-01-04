Eugene man sentenced to nearly 7 years in prison for drug and financial crimes.

A 30-year-old Eugene man has been sentenced to 80 months in prison for drug, property and financial crimes.

McKenzie Daniel Harris was convicted on Tuesday of two counts of identity theft, theft in the first degree, fraudulent use of a credit card, forgery in the first degree, attempt to commit a class B felony and unlawful possession of methamphetamines.

In March 2021, Eugene Police discovered Harris was selling drugs on Facebook under an assumed name, police said. Harris was detained during a traffic stop, and EPD was granted a search warrant for Harris’ home on Stults Avenue, police said. EPD seized almost 14 pounds of methamphetamines and more than $18,000 cash, along with other drug paraphernalia, according to police.

In April 2022, Harris was arrested at a car wash where an officer found him to possess a felony amount of narcotics, police said. He was subsequently arrested for possession of methamphetamines, police said. Police found other evidence that led to a search yielding stolen checks, ID cards and bank cards, according to police.

