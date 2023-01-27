Eugene Police arrest man they claim fired at officers after fleeing from traffic stop

Police arrested a 31-year-old man they claim fled from a traffic stop and shot at officers Thursday night.

A Eugene Police Department officer pulled over a man and woman in a truck on West 11th Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release, which did not give the reason for the stop.

Police claim the driver intentionally rammed the patrol vehicle and fled the scene. The release doesn't say whether the man or woman was driving.

The officer followed, and the people in the car fired "multiple shots" at pursuing officers, police say.

The chase ended at a home in the 29000 block of Fox Hollow Road. The people inside the truck fled into the home on Fox Hollow, police said, and the home's occupants safely evacuated.

Eugene Police activated its SWAT and crisis negotiation teams, which arrived on scene sometime around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police claim the man and woman refused to exit, prompting officers to use chemical munitions. The release doesn't specify what kind of chemical munitions.

Suspects shot at officers, the press release says, and officers fired back. No one was injured in the process, police added.

The man surrendered around 4 a.m. Friday and told officers the woman was still inside the home having medical issues, police say.

Officers went into the home and found the woman in medical distress from a possible drug overdose. They gave her medical aid, and Eugene-Springfield Fire took her to a local hospital for treatment.

Police took the man to the Lane County Jail. Charges are pending.

The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team has taken over the investigation into the use of force. Eugene Police are referring questions about that investigation to the District Attorney's office, which oversees IDFIT.

This story will be updated after a 10:15 a.m. press conference with Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Police: Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, firing at officers