Eugene police arrest man in domestic violence incident who has Georgia warrant

While responding to a domestic dispute Sunday, Eugene police arrested a man believed to be a fugitive from Georgia with a warrant for failure to appear for a homicide charge.

Eugene police responded at 11:20 a.m. Sunday to the 4400 block of Catalina Street regarding a dispute between suspect Vincent Arnez Evans, 35, and a 29-year-old woman.

During the response, police learned of Evans' warrant from Fulton County, Georgia, and that a teenager was inside the home. EPD called in its crisis negotiation team, SWAT officers, K9 units, Central Lane 911 dispatch, its special investigations unit, and a drone team, according to a Eugene police news release.

Police said Evans ran from the rear of the residence and over about 20 minutes went in and out of the home yelling at officers and threatening suicide, as well as making threats regarding the teen inside. He eventually exited after officers talked with him, police said, and was arrested without incident.

Evans was arraigned Monday in Lane County Circuit Court on four charges for menacing related to domestic violence, strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

