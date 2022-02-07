Eugene police arrest man following barricade standoff, emergency alert in Santa Clara

Police arrested a man following a standoff in Eugene's Santa Clara neighborhood Sunday.

Eugene police arrested a man following a verbal dispute and standoff in Eugene's Santa Clara neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police sent an alert out requesting residents shelter in place.

The dispute began a little after 2 p.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Paula Court, police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said. The man had left the area when police arrived, and he was reportedly making suicidal comments.

Later that day, the suspect returned and yelled at one of the home's residents, according to McLaughlin. Police were called back. One of his family members also tried to block the man's vehicle with their own in the cul-de-sac, she said.

Derick Paiva, 25, who lives nearby, said he saw someone in a car driving forward and back repeatedly on the dead-end street.

"He was sitting there, going back and forth for like 30 minutes. He couldn't make up his mind," Paiva said.

His brother, Cameron Paiva, 21, said he was walking home from work and saw at least 11 police cars lining the streets blocking the man's way out. There were also spikes lining the road to stop cars from driving out, he said.

"I was trying to go in my house, and they wouldn't even let me go inside," Cameron said. "They were messing with the drone, trying to get an idea of who he is and brought out the K9."

When officers approached, the man challenged them to shoot him, McLaughlin said. Police then used a drone to speak with him.

During the incident, the man had a yellow device in his passenger seat which police thought looked like a gun handle but turned out to be a lighter, McLaughlin said. He also had a wrench in his hand, according to McLaughlin.

At 3:30 p.m., a Community Emergency Notification System alert was sent out to nearby residents requesting they shelter in place and stay away from windows because of the possibility of weapons.

Cameron Paiva said after a SWAT truck arrived, he could see officers slowly moving in.

The man was arrested with no injuries at 4:39 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree burglary, interfering and felony parole violation, McLaughlin said.

