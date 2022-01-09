Police are trying to find a van they suspect hit and killed a person on West 11th Avenue Saturday evening in Eugene.

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a van Saturday evening in west Eugene. Police arrested a man Sunday morning in connection with the hit and run.

The collision happened at around 5:25 p.m. on West 11th Avenue near the intersection of Oak Patch Road, according to Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin.She confirmed it was a fatal collision a little after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police were searching for a white full-size van that was seen driving eastbound on West 11th Avenue on Saturday and wanted in connection with the incident.

The vehicle was located Sunday near the intersection of Clear Lake Road and Territorial Highway, McLaughlin said. Officers, a K9 unit and drone team operator responded and found man inside the van that was reportedly suicidal and had access to a gun, she said.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Eugene resident, complied with officers and was arrested without incident. He was lodged in Lane County Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run.

The police's major collision investigation team is seeking tips about the white vehicle, and police are asking anyone with tips to call 541-682-5111. Police spokespeople did not immediately return calls seeking more detail Sunday.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run pedestrian crash