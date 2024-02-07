Eugene police ask for help in search for Lane County man missing since January

A Lane County man is missing, with friends saying he was last seen on the night of Jan. 30 at Fisherman's Market near 7th Ave. and Blair Blvd.

David Wayne Bjorkman, 50, had gone to a friend's house to hang out and then left on his bicycle to catch a bus to Veneta, according to a press release issued on Wednesday by the Eugene Police Department.

A friend of Bjorkman's reported him missing on Feb. 2. She said she had been unable to speak with him and that her phone calls were going to voicemail.

Bjorkman is described as a white man who is 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He had blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde and brown hair, according to the police.

He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, a black windbreaker, blue jeans, black glasses and a grey backpack.

Bjorkman rides a silver Trek bicycle with Uprise stickers and has a distinctive bike helmet, according to the police.

Anyone with information on Bjorkman or his whereabouts was advised to call the Eugene Police Department regarding Case 24-01611.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Missing Lane County man subject of Eugene police search