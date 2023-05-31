Eugene police identify 2 students involved in South Eugene High School threats

Eugene Police Department is responding to a series of threats of violence at South Eugene High School Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the fourth threat in as many weeks.

Eugene police say they have identified two South Eugene High School students involved in the four threats this month that resulted in evacuations and lockdowns.

According to police, the students and their families are cooperating with the investigation by police and the FBI. Information from that investigation will be turned over to the Lane County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

The students are juveniles, so their names are not being publicly released.

What happened?

Each of the four calls followed a similar pattern, calling into Central Lane 911 and saying that there was a bomb at the high school.

The first three had an automated voice. The fourth call was slightly different, with a male-sounding voice, preceded by a call about a gun and then a call about a bomb.

Each of the four threats of violence prompted officials to evacuate students or perform a lockdown, with classes being canceled for the day after the first two incidents.

After a police search, no bomb or other danger was found after any of the threats.

What has the investigation found?

According to police, investigators believe the two students used the internet to pay another person or entity to use threats of violence to shut down the school. The identity of the person paid is still under investigation, police said.

"Investigators are confident all threats were a hoax and there are not any active threats to the school," according to a police news release. "These same threats have been occurring at schools throughout the country."

Police said a 4J school official discovered an anonymous social media post offering to send threats for a fee and notified police. Eugene Police requested the FBI's help in investigating the social media platform.

On Tuesday, according to Eugene Police, Eugene detectives and FBI agents served a search warrant that led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Police ID 2 students involved in South Eugene High threats