Eugene Police respond to early morning stabbings in West University neighborhood.

Eugene Police said they responded to two early morning calls of stabbings Monday on the 500 and 600 blocks of Broadway in the West University neighborhood.

Two individuals with stab wounds were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and investigators determined they stabbed each other during a dispute, police said.

An employee at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 590 E. Broadway made an emergency call at 2:39 a.m. when one of the stabbed individuals arrived at their business.

A call about the second stabbed person came in soon after that from a location one block east, on the 600 block of E. Broadway.

Police said the circumstances of the dispute remain under investigation.

Charles Gearing is a breaking news reporter for the Eugene Register-Guard. He may be reached at cgearing@gannett.com or at (708)262-7626.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Eugene Police two stabbings in West University neighborhood.