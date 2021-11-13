Eugene police search Washington Jefferson park to recover stolen bikes as critics decry tactics

Eugene police hunting for stolen bicycles searched tents and made arrests Thursday at the camping site at Washington Jefferson Street Park, recovering four of 21 bikes stolen in a business burglary in the kind of operation advocates for the unhoused say now is all too common.

Police arrested two people allegedly in possession of bicycles stolen Tuesday from Hutch’s Bike Shop, according to a police news release, after learning some of the missing bikes were stored in tents at Washington Jefferson Street Park, which for months has served as a tacitly allowed camping ground for scores of people experiencing homelessness.

Both people were were living in the park, according to police, and were allegedly seen leaving the park with a stolen bike before being arrested several blocks away around 5 p.m.

For local stories that matter, subscribe today.

Heather Priest, 34, was arraigned Friday on one count of first-degree theft in association with the burglary, according to police and court records.

Officers later conducted further searches inside the park and arrested four more people on unrelated charges while patrolling for the bikes after the initial arrests, according to the news release. Three were arrested on outstanding warrants and one for the alleged delivery of heroin as well as an outstanding warrant.

Police made those arrests inside Washington Jefferson Street Park between about 8 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. Thursday, police said Friday.

Officers from multiple units were involved in the park foot patrol, including property crimes detectives, the street crimes units, park patrol and the downtown team. There were 12 detectives and 15 uniformed officers there, police said.

They found two more of the stolen bikes, one of which was discovered when officers executed search warrants on two tents in the park, according to the news release.

The Hutch's Bicycles burglary was of a magnitude "a lot greater than we normally see with that type of business burglary," Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said earlier this week. The 21 stolen bicycles were valued at around $100,000 in total.

Story continues

The total value of the four recovered bikes is $20,000, according to police.

Homeless advocates say search 'troubling and typical'

Washington Jefferson Street Park is one of the most visible large camping sites used by people experiencing homelessness in Eugene. Though not designated a Safe Sleep site, the city has allowed the areas under the overpass to effectively serve as one.

As of Oct. 5, 224 of 227 marked spaces at the park were occupied by unhoused people.

Advocates for the unhoused said Friday the form of the police action in the park on Thursday was troubling and typical. Advocates argued the search signals a higher value on recovering stolen property than the welfare of the city's most impoverished people.

More: $1.4 million, more than a dozen contracts: What it takes to set up, operate a Safe Sleep site

More: A look at Eugene's first Safe Sleep site

"Service providers have told the city how we feel multiple times in many different forums, and specifically the City Manager's Office," said Brittiny Raine, executive director of community engagement for Community Outreach Through Radical Empowerment, known as C.O.R.E. "But nothing gets done. Nothing changes — nothing ever changes."

Raine said she understands property crimes burden their victims, but she said such a large deployment of police resources against an already-suffering population is a waste.

"A stolen bike, yes that sucks. It totally does. I feel for the business," Raine said. "But what are your priorities? And, I'm sorry, but a stolen bike isn't the priority."

The presence of nearly 30 officers conducting a search for stolen property violates what little security and privacy people forced to live there have, said Mackenzie NiFlainn, the project director of medical outreach and education services for Black Thistle Street Aid.

"This is a systematic issue," she said. "They are deliberately going to the park where the people there have nowhere else to go and have no other means of livelihood in a clear form of bias to look for bikes — to look for bikes, that's the magnitude of the crime."

Police chief says it's about resolving criminal case

In a statement included in the police news release, Chief Chris Skinner applauded the police involved in the investigation but said it had nothing to do with homelessness.

“This was a brazen crime with a huge impact to the involved business," Skinner said in the statement. "Eugene Police Department is committed to holding offenders accountable and we have maintained that we will address criminal behavior regardless of where that occurs.

"In this instance our investigation took us to Washington Jefferson Park. There has been controversy about Washington Jefferson Park within our community. While arrests were made there, this is not about the park and the people living there who are trying to recover from homelessness. This is about getting a resolution in a criminal case and holding offenders accountable."

More: Camp Alma helping rehabilitate homeless veterans in a calming rural Lane County setting

But Raine and NiFlainn said the police presence in Washington Jefferson Street Park already was increasing for months before the burglary. Both are concerned crime and nuisance complaints will be used to justify kicking people out as they've seen before.

"They have been consistently disregarding social service providers' feedback and changing the rules of what they expect from people in the park, and then inconsistently enforcing new rules on people so they can evict them from the park," NiFlann said.

Contact reporter Adam Duvernay at aduvernay@registerguard.com. Follow on Twitter @DuvernayOR.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene police search Washington Jefferson Street Park for stolen bikes