Eugene Police searching for suspects after shooting near Valley River Center

Eugene Police are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting that took place late Monday outside of the Macy's at Valley River Center.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:28 p.m., where they learned a Toyota 4-Runner, occupied by four people, had been shot at. No injuries were reported.

After shooting at the truck near the door on the south side of Macy's, the suspects fled the area, according to a release issued on Tuesday.

One of the suspects is described as a man in his late teens, approximately six feet tall, with a medium build and long, curly blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a pink camouflage hoodie and baggy pants.

According to Eugene Police, the suspect was accompanied by a white or Hispanic woman with long black curly hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray sweater.

After responding to the scene with officers, a K9 unit, and a Patrol Drone Team member, search efforts for the suspects were unsuccessful.

An investigation is ongoing.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene Police search for teenage suspects after Valley River shooting