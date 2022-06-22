Eugene police seize 340 grams of heroin, suspected fentanyl and more in warrant search

Officers seized more than 340 grams of heroin and other illegal drugs in a warrant search following the Thursday arrest of a Eugene man, according to the Eugene Police Department.

Officers seized more than 340 grams of heroin and other illegal drugs in a warrant search following the Thursday arrest of a Eugene man, according to the Eugene Police Department.

The primary suspect, a 49-year-old man, was arrested after police executed a drug-related warrant search in the 400 block of Panda Loop, off North Garden Way.

After seeing the man leave the location in black Dodge 2500, he was pulled over at the intersection of Gateway Street and Harlow Road by SWAT officers and taken into custody around 5 p.m. Thursday without incident , EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said.

Recent bust:Eugene police seize heroin, meth and 1,900 pills of suspected fentanyl in warrant search

Officers shifted to the residence and seized the following drugs during the warrant search, according to McLaughlin:

More than 340 grams of heroin

44 grams of meth

27 grams, or 85 pills. of suspected fentanyl

26 ounces total in package weight of butane hash oil

The man was taken to Lane County Jail on police suspicion of child neglect, and three separate commercial delivery offenses for heroin, meth and suspected fentanyl, McLaughlin said. It was the second day in a row with a major drug seizure by EPD. The case has not yet appeared in the state court database.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene Police seize 340 grams of heroin, suspected fentanyl