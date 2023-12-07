Eugene police serve up annual holiday meal at St. Vincent de Paul Linholm Service Station

The sound of live music and the smell of barbeque filled the St. Vincent de Paul Linholm Service Station dining room Wednesday as the Eugene Police Department partnered with the nonprofit to serve its annual holiday meal.

“Every year we come here about this time and serve a holiday meal,” said patrol officer David Clark. “It means a lot to us as staff to be able to come and do this.”

The tradition started nine years ago and has continued annually except for a hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to serving daily meals, the Service Station is a day shelter that provides food, laundry, showers and other support services to adults experiencing homelessness.

Community Service Officer Jennifer Cook serves food Wednesday during a holiday lunch put on by the Eugene Police Department at the St. Vincent de Paul Lindholm Service Station,

Kayla Pollard, client services director for homeless and emergency services at the Service Station, said the annual event serves as a good community building opportunity between those experiencing homelessness and the police department.

“It builds good rapport with our clients, it helps with the engagement,” said Pollard, “and it makes them more like a person and less like an authority figure.”

In years past, the department has prepared or purchased food in addition to serving meals and washing dishes. This year, Brad Miller of Texas Roadhouse donated food for the event and Eugene Police Department staff served plates and cleaned up dishes.

David Clark, a patrol officer with Eugene Police Department helps unload food from Texas Roadhouse for a holiday dinner put on by the department at the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County Lindholm Service Center,

The menu included pulled pork, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and sweet rolls. Coleslaw and desserts were provided by two local churches and Bruns’ Apple Market provided diners with gift baskets.

“It’s great to come in here and just have that great, low key fun atmosphere where you get to meet with people who you've maybe had, positive interactions with, negative interactions with,” said Clark. “Or they may have apprehensions towards us and just have it just feel like a lighthearted event where they see us as people just coming in and having fun for the day.”

