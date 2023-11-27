Eugene receives funding to evaluate transit safety challenges for people who walk, bike

An EmX bus picks up passengers in downtown Eugene. There are some 750 bus stops within Eugene's urban growth boundary.

Eugene is receiving $384,000 in federal funding to evaluate safety challenges for people who walk and bike to transit stops throughout the city.

The First and Last Mile Safety Study will identify future construction projects to boost sustainable transportation alternatives in Eugene. The city also plans to engage with community members to collect feedback about barriers preventing them from walking, biking or taking public transit.

According to Marion Barnes, spokesperson for Eugene Public Works, the study will include data analysis of equity, crash history, crossing conditions, vehicle speeds, lighting conditions and bike lane availability.

A limited amount of the grant funds also will be used for "demonstration projects" to allow the city to try out low-cost treatments at various transit sites.

"These phases will inform the study's project identification step, which will create a list of proposed infrastructure projects designed to improve walking and biking conditions to and from transit," said Barnes.

The study also will identify safety issues at select high-priority school bus stops.

The federal money is coming from $2.7 million Oregon U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced in October for cities, counties and tribes to help plan road improvements and transportation safety.

The funds come from the federal Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

"This is exactly the type of investment I fought for in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law because it will directly save Oregonians' lives on our state's busiest roadways," Wyden said in a press release. "I am committed to making our streets in Oregon and across the nation as safe as possible for this generation and the next."

The city of Eugene expects to have an official agreement with the Department of Transportation finalized within the next couple of months.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene receives funds to study transit safety challenges