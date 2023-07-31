Eugene School District 4J agenda: Filling the vacancy left by O'Rourke

The Eugene School District 4J Board of Directors during its Wednesday public meeting will discuss the board vacancy created by Laural O'Rourke's resignation and the process of appointing a temporary replacement.

This will be the first regular school board meeting with the board's four newly elected members − Tom Di Liberto, Rick Hamilton, Jenny Jonak and Morgan Munro.

Board vacancy

It's been more than three weeks since O'Rourke submitted her resignation from the board on July 8, alleging racism and harassment.

O'Rourke's departure leaves a vacancy on the seven-member board, as her term was set to end in 2025. The board will begin the process of filling the role.

In the past, the district would ask for applications from the public, then invite applicants to speak briefly or be interviewed at a public meeting. The board would then appoint an applicant to fill the vacancy.

The appointee must be a legally registered voter and a resident within the district for at least one year immediately preceding the appointment. Current 4J employees and employees of charter schools within the district are not eligible to serve on the school board.

Whoever is appointed would serve in Position 2 until June 30, 2025.

Also on the agenda

Other items on Wednesday's agenda include:

Update board organization vote.

Schedule board retreats.

Committee assignments.

Board meeting calendar revisions.

Determine board meeting model.

How to participate in the board meeting

The regular board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in closed executive session beforehand, starting at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held at the 4J district office, 200 N. Monroe St., with some board members attending virtually.

The meeting also will be streamed online at 4j-lane-edu.zoom.us/j/91225128314. The recorded meeting will be uploaded to 4J's YouTube channel in the following days.

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

